Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” is the best musical performance from this season of SNL — but the Best New Artist winner hasn’t officially released the song yet. That could soon change.

Over the weekend, Roan shared the phone number “620-468-8646” (or “620-HOT-TOGO”) in an Instagram Story. When you dial the number, you’ll be presented with different scenarios: press 1 to book a dentist appointment, press 2 to reach an attorney, press 3 to report a plumbing issue, etc. Each option leads to a different lo-fi snippet from “The Giver,” which will presumably be her first single since “Good Luck, Babe.” Maybe with a music video where one of her new “iconic looks” is a plumber?

You can listen to the complete collection here.

Last November, Roan described writing “The Giver,” a country song about how women “get the job done” (wink) better than men, in an interview with Brandi Carlile at the Grammy Museum. “It’s country, and we played it on SNL. It will come out! It will come out; don’t worry. But that was so fun to write,” she said. “I got to bring what I knew to the table, ’cause I’m a country girl. So I got to be like, ‘No, no, no, like, let me show you some country songs.'”