To echo online discourse and the words of UPROXX’s music news editor Derrick Rossignol, Chappell Roan, and her own words, she is over pop stardom.” However, the pop music listeners are far from through with the “Hot To Go!” singer’s music.

Today (October 28), Chappell Roan earned her very first Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified platinum single. As pointed out by Pop Crave, Chappell Roan’s beloved song “Good Luck, Babe!” has hit the 1,000,000 copies sold.

On RIAA’s online database (viewable here) the metrics for “Good Luck, Babe!” has been update since its last tracking. Back on May 29, “Good Luck, Babe!” was listed as gold (500,000 copies sold). Five months later and a massive boost in streams later, “Good Luck, Babe!” is now certified platinum.

“Good Luck, Babe!” wasn’t the only record in Chappell Roan’s discography to be updated by the RIAA. Chappell’s latest studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was also certified gold. In additional to the album’s certification, several of the album’s featured songs have also listed as gold including “Red Wine Supernova,” “Hot To Go!,” “Pink Pony Club,” and “Casual.”

With Chappell Roan steady teasing new music, these professional accomplishments are right on time.