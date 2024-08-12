Chappell Roan‘s world domination continued this weekend as she played for another massive crowd at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco. There were pink cowboy hats as far as the eye could see, with the apparent exception of all the way up front.

Roan called out the VIP section for paying thousands of dollars to not dance. “It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re so way too cool to do this!” she said before performing “Hot To Go!” on the song’s one-year anniversary (which she celebrated by wearing the sparkly blue outfit from the music video). Roan then yelled “you’re not fun!” while the non-VIP crowd screamed along with her.

You can watch that moment here.

Outside Lands had a lineup of heavy hitters, including Sabrina Carpenter (who performed with Kacey Musgraves), Post Malone, and Kaytranada. But Allen Scott, president of concerts and festivals for Outside Lands producer Another Planet Entertainment, told the San Fransisco Chronicle that 50,000 of the festival’s 75,000 attendees “showed up for Roan alone” on Sunday. Below, you’ll find the setlist they — even the VIPs — were treated to.