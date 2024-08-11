Outside Lands is a three-day festival jam-packed with food, cannabis, and of course music. The festival’s 2024 lineup featured acts from across genres. However, you can’t ignore the influx of country recording artists—headliner Sabrina Carpenter surely didn’t.

Always observant of the scenery, the “Please Please Please” singer decided to treat attendees to a special on stage collaboration. Yesterday (August 10), during her set, Sabrina Carpenter invited Kacey Musgraves to join her for a stomping cover of “These Boots Are Made For Walkin.”

The 1966 song was originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, but since its release, that track has been added to the live setlist of musicians around the world. It has even been sampled by several acts, including Beyoncé.

But instead of remixing the classic release, Sabrina and Kacey kept things true to its original form. In the festival’s livestream (which can be viewed here), both recording artists exchanged fun flirty stares while delivering the beloved lyrics.

They were sure to get the crowd involved in the performance. “I think you know this one Outside Lands,” Sabrina asked the festivalgoers.

By the time the chorus rolls around, everyone thunderous sings: “These boots are made for walkin’ / And that’s just what they’ll do / One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.”

The tracklist for Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album, Short N Sweet, has already been revealed. But fans are holding out hope that one day she’ll formally record a cover of the song, for fun’s sake.