Ahead of the release of her upcoming fifth album, Crash, Charli XCX has released the video for “Baby.” “Baby” follows the release of her rock-influenced track “Good Ones” and the Rina Sawayama-assisted “Beg For You,” which features a prominent sample of September’s “Cry For You.”

The chorus of “Baby” features XCX’s signature yell-singing on the chorus, catchily proclaiming, “I’ma make you my, I’ma make you my, I’ma make you my, I’ma make you my baby.”

In the song’s video, directed by Imogene Strauss and Luke Orlando, XCX is seen in lingerie rising from a bed, before being joined by two dancers. The three then perform an energetic, elaborate dance routine in the room.

On the upcoming album, Charli XCX takes a slight departure from her hyperpop sounds in favor of ’80s-inspired pop and rock. She also incorporates darker themes, inspired by demons and witchcraft.

“I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to Crash by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses,” XCX said in a statement. “Some of these include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave, and Mike Wise. They will all remain locked in my basement forever.”

Crash is out 3/18 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

