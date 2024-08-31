Thanks to Charli XCX’s latest album, the word “brat” is practically unavoidable. From summer (former) presidential playlists to fashion campaigns, it is everywhere. But don’t expect the trend to stop anytime soon as that brat mentality will extend well into the winter months and beyond.

According to Variety, the head Brat in charge has landed her second movie role. Based on the report, Charli XCX has been cast in Gregg Araki’s thriller I Want Your Sex.

The forthcoming film is described: “As a descent into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.”

I Want Your Sex‘s plot will follow main character Elliot (played by Cooper Hoffman) after he lands a job for Erika Tracy (played by Olivia Wilde) as her sexual muse. At this time, not much is known at Olivia XCX’s role but given her public persona’s she is sure to fit right into this wild fictional world.

At the helm of the upcoming picture is Gregg Araki as I Want Your Sex‘s confirmed director. Araki is also credited as its scriptwriter alongside Karley Sciortino. Black Bear is tasked with meeting the movie’s production needs. Whispers claim that production is scheduled for early-fall (October) in Los Angeles, California.