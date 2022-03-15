Charli XCX Recruits AG Cook For Her Heavenly ‘Every Rule’ Video

Charli XCX is really ramping up the hype for her album Crash before it drops this Friday: She shared “Every Rule” (which she made with AG Cook and Oneohtrix Point Never) yesterday and now she’s back with a video for the single. Charli is joined in the video by Cook as they perform the song in a white, cloudy environment.

A Rolling Stone UK feature from March notes the song is about the end of a long-term relationship and that Charli said of the tune, “It’s funny when you talk about explosions, this really genuine and beautiful love story on this album is also quite traumatic to listen back to, because this is a relationship from my past that no longer exists. Even the story within how we met is quite explosive, I suppose. I really love this song because I’m just saying exactly what happened and it feels very truthful.”

Charli previously said of Crash, “There are a lot of uptempo tracks. It’s dark, it’s kind of sexy and sexual and sort of demonic at points, I suppose. But then there are lighter moments, too. But yeah, I think the whole record is about my relationship with relationships and sex and power.”

Watch the “Every Rule” video above.

Crash is out 3/18 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.