As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, people across the country find themselves stuck inside their homes. During the quarantine, musicians like Charli XCX have been productive. The singer began documenting her experience in isolation through daily quarantine journals posted to social media, where she discussed not coping well with lull in work as a self-proclaimed workaholic. Since then, Charli has kept herself busy with livestreams. The pop singer hosted daily livestreams with celebrities like Diplo, Clairo, Rita Ora, and more. Now, the singer has something new in the works.

Charli XCX hosted a Zoom meeting Monday limited to an audience of only 1,000 fans where she made a “special announcement.” Just before the conference began, Charli wiped all photos from her Instagram page, which led fans to postulate that the singer was making an announcement about new music — and they were right. The singer announced she’s going to be making a “DIY” and “collaborative” album with her fans.

Titled How I’m Feeling Now, Charli will be starting the album from scratch and create each song only from the tools she has at home and access to online. “The idea of the album is that it’s gonna be DIY and very in with the times we’re in,” Charli said in the Zoom meeting. “I’m basically going to making it live from scratch. There are a couple of ideas in the works, but I’m starting with nothing.”

While recording the album, Charli will share each step of the songwriting process with fans. From the demos, to the vocal tracks, the visuals, and the album artwork, Charli will be asking for input from her fans. The singer is even creating an email for fans to send her their own beats and ideas for music. “I’m going to be opening up the entire process so you can explore your creativity along with me,” she said.

Charli has set the album release date for May 15. In the meeting, the singer said she had yet another album in the works, but she has since put it on hold because it “didn’t feel right to release that right now.” She later confirmed the news more widely in a video on Twitter:

