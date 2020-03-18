With several countries encouraging the practice of social distancing and self-quarantine due to the spread of the coronavirus, musicians are coming up with inventive ways to keep people entertained. Coldplay’s Chris Martin livestreamed an entire concert for his fans and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is hosting daily livestream sessions where he is taking fan requests. Charli XCX is the next musician to take it upon herself to entertain via the internet. The singer will host a series of daily livestreams with activities and special musical guests.

Charli XCX announced Wednesday that she is coordinating a series of daily livestream events on her Instagram page. Fans are encouraged to take part in conversations Charli has with her guests and join in on their activities. Charli’s guests include Christine And The Queens (who is also hosting her own livestream sessions) Diplo, Rita Ora, Kim Petras, and Clairo.

Check out Charli XCX’s livestream schedule below.

03/18 — An Emo Chat with Christine And The Queens @ 9 a.m. PST

03/19 — Personal Training with Diplo @ 10 a.m. PST

03/20 — Girls Night In with Rita Ora @ time TBD

03/21 — Would U Rather with Kim Petras @ time TBD

03/22 — Art Class with Clairo @ noon PST

Read more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.