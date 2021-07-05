Charli XCX Plans To Drop New Music This Year, But Not ‘Soon’

While 2021 has been relatively quiet for Charli XCX in terms of new music, she’s been hinting at some. In March, she declared, “Next album is gonna be POPTASTIC and I’m feeling v inspired.” In May, she was misidentified on a UK game show, which prompted her to comment, “ok guys… much needed mainstream album coming soon i promise.” Now, Charli has again dropped a breadcrumb about her upcoming material, getting more specific about when something may be released.

In a recent interview, Charli was asked if she’ll be releasing new music soon, and she responded, “I don’t know if the word is ‘soon,’ but I’m definitely in the studio working on things, and I would hope that I could be releasing some music this year. That’s my plan. Sort of not at the end of this year, but not, like, really soon. So, that’s the answer.”

I: Can we look forward to new music coming soon?

Charli: I don’t know if the word is soon, I would hope that I could be releasing some music this year. That’s my plan. Sort of not at the end of this year, but not like really soon. pic.twitter.com/caXnJiMX2p — CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) July 5, 2021

So, it would seem that a fall release is possible for whatever it is Charli has been working on lately. There are some confirmed Charli endeavors for fans to look forward to, though, like her upcoming appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and at festivals like All Things Go.

