Music festivals are planning a major comeback this fall, and some big-scale events like Coachella have already sold out. Thankfully east coast festival All Things Go is moving to a larger event space to accommodate more music fans this fall, and they’ve just announced that Haim, Charli XCX, and St. Vincent will be headlining their 2021 event.

All Things Go takes place on October 16 at their new location, Merriweather Post Pavilion outside of Washington, DC. The move allows the festival to expand their capacity and have two stages instead of just one.

Along with Haim, St. Vincent, and Charli XCX, the festival invited artists like Girl In Red, Lauv, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tai Verdes, Role Model, Blu Detiger, Tkay Maidza, Del Water Gap, Jelani Aryeh, and Isaac Dunbar.

The All Things Go Music Festival lineup is here! Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET: https://t.co/x0Q60ph7S6#allthingsgo #allthingsgo21 pic.twitter.com/T1MQhmaEWt — All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) June 15, 2021

Along with music, All Things Go will have the full festival experience. Organizers plan to open a beer garden and invite festivalgoers to participate in art installations. They’re also launching a conference, which will be free with RSVP, with panel discussions featuring folks in music, entertainment, and journalism.

Check out All Things Go’s full lineup announcement above. Early bird tickets go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m. ET starting at $79.50 for general admission. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.