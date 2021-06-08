For the upcoming sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the show will have a new home on the Paramount Plus streaming platform. The season is set to premiere on June 24, and ahead of then, Paramount Plus has shared a new trailer. Aside from teasing the upcoming season, the clip also offers a brief look at some of the upcoming guests on the show, including Charli XCX and Tina Knowles, aka Beyonce’s mother.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Knowles talking to a contestant off-camera, saying, “It was right on point.” The video then cuts to a similar shot of Charli, who says, “I am obsessed with your outfit.”

Charli’s love for both RuPaul and the Drag Race franchise runs deep. Way back in 2013, she tweeted, “Current mood = RuPaul.” Then, in 2017, Charli solicited Netflix viewing recommendations from her fans, and in response to the suggestion that she watch Drag Race, she replied, “i want to be a judgeeeee!!!!!!!” In a 2019 interview, she revisited that tweet and was asked if she has gotten involved in the show yet, to which she responded, “I haven’t! But RuPaul: hit me up. I would love to be a part of it.” She also offered her recommendation for the song of hers that the show’s contestants should “Lip Sync For Your Lives” to: “I have a song called ‘Vroom Vroom,’ which I think would be really amazing for anyone to lip sync to.”

Check out the trailer above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.