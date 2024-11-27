Andy Samberg was almost in his flop era. The SNL star appeared in a recent Digital Short, “Here I Go,” with host and musical guest Charli XCX where they play a couple who love calling the cops on people in their neighborhood. The sketch includes the pair of them tearing off their modest clothes to reveal some very short shorts. Too short, in Samberg’s case.

“There was a lot of debate about how high my shorts should be,” he said on the most recent episode of The Lonely Island And Seth Meyers Podcast, according to Billboard. “And I kept being like, ‘Well, Charli’s are gonna be pretty high because that’s how she rolls, so I should really have mine high.'”

Samberg considered wearing the same outfit as Charli, but “I was like, well no, I don’t think anybody actually wants to see that, despite what they might think.” Instead, he asked the costume department to turn his shorts, well, shorter. “They cut them higher,” Samberg shared, “and I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe I should go higher.’ And then as soon as we started, like, really dancing, I really almost flopped out.” He added, “Thank God we did not make it any higher ’cause it would have been really bad.”

You can watch “Here I Go” above.