Charli XCX is a big-time success now, but in the early days of her music career, she was just like most other artists getting started: playing small and perhaps dirty venues for handfuls of people. While the comforts that come with success are great, there’s a part of Charli that misses the nitty-gritty of the old days, so much so that she tried to re-create them with an unusual tour request.

In an interview with BBC Music, Charli admits to trying to recapture the feeling of her early career by asking that her tour dressing rooms already be trashed by the time she got there. She said, “Five years ago, I used to request that my dressing room be trashed, like there’d just been a party in there. It was fun for about two weeks and then we were kind of just sitting in a literal mess. Now it’s definitely a lot more health-orientated backstage — Kombucha and echinacea tablets. Real rock star stuff.”

Of those fledgling times, Charli also noted, “When I was younger, I was always up for getting down and dirty. I miss the ease and the fun of those shows, for sure.”

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.