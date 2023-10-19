Charli XCX has unveiled her new collab with Sam Smith titled “In The City,” as a standalone release. The song opens with an enticing electronic loop as Charli’s vocals kick in. It immediately radiates the energy of dancing under club lights, as she sings, “I’m focused in on a moment / All the lights and diamonds in the sky.”

Basically, these two are a shimmering match made in heaven.

“The song is about finding the people you truly love and connect with through wild nights out and partying in magical places,” Charli shared in a statement. “It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces, and those once-in-a-lifetime people you get to meet when you’re there.”

Many fans had suspected that the two would be working together. Earlier this summer, Charli seemed to tease the collab through her “Speed Drive” music video, where she gets a call from Smith. Upon officially announcing their song, Charli also recently posted an emotional video, where she defends Smith against online bullying.

According to a press release, there will be additional remixes of the song that drop on October 28 — just in time to fuel your Halloween parties.

Check out “In The City” above.

