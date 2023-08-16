The Barbie movie soundtrack is full of big moments, including Charli XCX’s relentlessly upbeat “Speed Drive,” for which she just released a high-octane new video.

Worth noting is about half a minute into the visual, the song stops as Charli apologizes for her phone ringing in her pocket. It turns out to be a video call from Sam Smith, who asks, “Did you have a chance to listen to the new mix, babe? What do you think?” Charli lets Smith know she’s on the video set, so the singer responds, “Oh, OK OK, I’m sorry, I just… we’ve got to submit it so we can get it out.” So, it seems Charli and Smith used the “Speed Drive” video to reveal they have some sort of collaboration on the way.

Charli recently told Rolling Stone, “I’ve always really liked singing about cars. For me, there is this intrinsic link between driving and music and feeling like you’re a star when you’re in a car.” She added that she wanted “Speed Drive” to “feel quite bratty” and “about just being hot.”

Earlier this month, the song debuted at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s her first song to appear on the chart in nearly a decade, since “Break The Rules” in 2014. (That said, her most recent album, last year’s Crash, was her first to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 7).

Watch the “Speed Drive” video above.

