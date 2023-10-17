Sticks and stones can break bones, and, for many, words can really hurt. Several musicians, including Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and more, have used their platforms to highlight the difficulty of managing their mental health with social media usage. Today (October 17), “Speed Drive” singer Charli XCX joins the cause.

In a video shared to her official TikTok page, she shared a special message to her friend Sam Smith after witnessing their disheartening online bullying first-hand.

“Hi everyone. I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith [‘In The City’], and the experience has been really interesting. Never in my life have I seen someone receive so many hateful comments online. It’s been really disheartening,” said Charli.

She continued, “At the same time, I am so proud of Sam’s ability to withstand that because I know I certainly couldn’t withstand it. So, I want to say: Sam, I love you, I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength.”

After getting choked up, she closed the video with a message to viewers, “Yeah, I hope everyone has a lovely day.”

“In The City” is out on 10/19 via Asylum Records/Atlantic. Find more information here.

