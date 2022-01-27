Charli XCX’s upcoming album, Crash, is a hotly anticipated one, to say the least. Due March 18th, it’s the British pop star’s fifth studio album and we’ve already been privy to its first two singles in “Good Ones,” and the Christine & The Queens and Caroline Polachek-featured “New Shapes.” Now with, “Beg For You,” Charli finally introduces the new collaboration with Japanese-British pop singer Rina Sawayama that she’s been teasing, and it’s UK dance-pop at its finest.

“Beg For You” is produced by British beatminer Digital Farm Animals, who samples the hook from “Cry For You” by Swedish pop singer September. It’s a formidable canvas for the pair to gush over on the sultry hook:

“Oh, don’t you leave me this way

Won’t you wait another hour or two?

You know I need you to stay

Don’t make me beg for you, ’cause I’ll beg for you”

This week on TikTok, Charli XCX took to the platform to say she was taking a dance class ahead of the song’s music video shoot. The video release is said to come next week. Charli’s upcoming documentary, Alone Together, is due out this Friday.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Beg For You” above.

Crash is out 3/18/2022 via Asylum Records UK/Warner Records UK. Pre-order it here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.