Charli XCX announced Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat last month, and the tracklist (which hasn’t been fully revealed yet) features Troye Sivan, Lorde, Robyn, and other hopping on remixes. Over the past few days, it has looked like Charli is using billboards to tease additional remixes, and the latest one is big.

As Pop Crave points out, a Brat-style billboard featuring Ariana Grande’s name was spotted in Boca Raton, Florida.

Other names that have been teased so far include Tinashe, Bon Iver, and The 1975.

Find the Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat cover art and tracklist (as of September 12) below.