Charli XCX announced Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat last month, and the tracklist (which hasn’t been fully revealed yet) features Troye Sivan, Lorde, Robyn, and other hopping on remixes. Over the past few days, it has looked like Charli is using billboards to tease additional remixes, and the latest one is big.
As Pop Crave points out, a Brat-style billboard featuring Ariana Grande’s name was spotted in Boca Raton, Florida.
Other names that have been teased so far include Tinashe, Bon Iver, and The 1975.
Find the Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat cover art and tracklist (as of September 12) below.
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Album Cover Artwork
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Tracklist
Disc 1
1. “360 Featuring Robyn & Yung Lean”
2. “Track Two”
3. “Track Three”
4. “Track Four”
5. “Talk Talk Featuring Troye Sivan”
6. “Von Dutch A.G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae”
7. “Track Seven”
8. “Track Eight”
9. “Track Nine”
10. “Girl, So Confusing Featuring Lorde”
11. “Track Eleven”
12. “Track Twelve”
13. “Track Thirteen”
14. “Track Fourteen”
15. “Track Fifteen”
16. “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Disc 2
1. “360”
2. “Club Classics”
3. “Sympathy Is A Knife”
4. “I Might Say Something Stupid”
5. “Talk Talk”
6. “Von Dutch”
7. “Everything Is Romantic”
8. “Rewind”
9. “So I”
10. “Girl, So Confusing”
11. “Apple”
12. “B2B”
13. “Mean Girls”
14. “I Think About It All The Time”
15. “365”
16. “Hello Goodbye”
17. “Guess”
18. “Spring Breakers”
Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out 10/11 via Atlantic. Find more information here.