How To Buy Tickets For Charli XCX And Troye Sivan’s ‘Sweat’ Tour

Avant-pop singer Charli XCX, just two months from the release of her sixth album, Brat, and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, who just teamed up with Ariana Grande, are teaming up this autumn for the co-headlining Sweat Tour. Supported by English DJ Shygirl, the tour promises in a press release to turn “iconic US and Canadian venues into raves.” Here’s how you can buy tickets:
Beginning on Friday, April 26 at 10 AM local time, you can hit LiveNation.com for the general sale, but you can sign up for the advance presale now through April 25 at sweat-tour.com. The limited-quantity artist presale begins Thursday, April 25 at 10 AM local time. You can see the list of tour dates below.
09/14, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/16, 2024 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/18, 2024 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/20, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/23, 2024 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/28, 2024 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/30, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/05, 2024 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/06, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/09, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/18, 2024 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/22, 2024 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/23, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.