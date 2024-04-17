How To Buy Tickets For Charli XCX And Troye Sivan’s ‘Sweat’ Tour

Avant-pop singer Charli XCX, just two months from the release of her sixth album, Brat, and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, who just teamed up with Ariana Grande, are teaming up this autumn for the co-headlining Sweat Tour. Supported by English DJ Shygirl, the tour promises in a press release to turn “iconic US and Canadian venues into raves.” Here’s how you can buy tickets:

Beginning on Friday, April 26 at 10 AM local time, you can hit LiveNation.com for the general sale, but you can sign up for the advance presale now through April 25 at sweat-tour.com. The limited-quantity artist presale begins Thursday, April 25 at 10 AM local time. You can see the list of tour dates below.

09/14, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/16, 2024 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/18, 2024 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/20, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/23, 2024 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/28, 2024 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/30, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/02, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/05, 2024 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/06, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/09, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/18, 2024 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/22, 2024 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/23, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

