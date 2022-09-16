Charlie Puth Announces The 2022 North American ‘One Night Only’ Tour

Charlie Puth knows how to keep the attention on him, whether that’s through pranks on Jimmy Kimmel Live or viral thirst traps that reveal almost everything. This is helpful considering he’s in the midst of promoting his forthcoming LP Charlie, which arrives next month. All this is to say that he just announced the One Night Only tour, and tickets will likely sell out quickly.

The pop star will kick off the run at the end of October in Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts. It’ll go through some of November, finishing up in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. It’s only a quick eight shows, but they’ll definitely be a special way to celebrate his album. Check out the dates below and find ticket information here.

10/23 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/29 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/31 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Charlie is out 10/7 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.