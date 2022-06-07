BTS fans can’t get enough of new music from the group, and thankfully, they deliver on a regular basis, sometimes offering multiple albums a year. As far as their next single, it appears one is on the horizon, as it looks like Charlie Puth accidentally revealed news of a collaboration between him and the band.

During an interview at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert on June 5, Puth was asked about the rumored collaboration and he responded, “I heard that, too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like, we just figured it out.”

The interviewer responded, “OK, so there is a collab,” after which Puth said nothing and looked around the room. His answer seemingly confirmed the collaboration and that, given that a release date is confirmed internally, it’s at least close to being finished.

he basically confirmed this collab 😭 pic.twitter.com/hjCV7DsWHE — jk.97 (@jeonIves) June 5, 2022

This is far from the first time Puth and BTS have been publicly connected. He and the group have shown each other plenty of love in recent years, which led to accusations that Puth was using BTS to boost his own profile, claims that Puth vehemently denied.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.