After Charlie Puth had teased his new Dan + Shay collaboration with a video of him making out with Sabrina Carpenter, they have now dropped “That’s Not How This Works.”

Puth produced the song and co-wrote it with the duo’s Dan Smyers. He opens it on a gentle piano to set the tone before introducing the country performers’ vocals as the track progresses. Still, it elevates the emotional ballad, as Puth struggles to come to terms with the heartbreak and end of love.

“You can’t say you hate me, then call me when you’re hurt / Baby, you know that’s not how this works, no, that’s not how this works / You can’t walk away, then come back to what we were / Baby, you know that’s not how this works, no,” Puth sings in the chorus.

“Stop reminding me of when we said forever / I know exactly what you’re doin’ / When you say, ‘You need to drop off all my sweaters’ / It’s just one of your еxcuses,” Dan + Shay add in the second verse.

Carpenter appears in the music video and the short film that dropped earlier today, playing the role of Puth’s relationship interest, but the relationship swings through the cycles of toxic love — matching the lyricism. She will also be featured on a remix dropping in April.

Check out Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works” with Dan + Shay above.

