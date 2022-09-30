Charlie Puth is letting it all out in the lead-up to this third studio album, Charlie, but his latest single finds him in a moment of quiet introspection. “Charlie Be Quiet!” was first teased by Puth on TikTok in late August. The 47-second snippet walked fans through the creation of the song, adding bass, hi-hat, and guitars in real time. (The “See You Again” star has been transparently tracking his progress on Charlie via TikTok.)

The polished product arrived Friday (September 30), one week ahead of Charlie‘s October 7 release. “Charlie Be Quiet!” begins with, well, Charlie being quiet. “Charlie, be quiet, don’t make a sound,” Puth sings softly in the intro. “You got to lower the noise a little bit now / If she knows you’re in love, she’s gonna run, run away.”

As the song progressively gets louder, Puth’s insecurities get stronger. He promises to act cool and pretend he doesn’t care because he refuses to “make the same mistake” of “putting my heart on display.”

Charlie is Puth’s first album since 2018’s Grammy-nominated Voicenotes. The 30-year-old pop star confirmed the album in July, writing on Instagram: “This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody about your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Tickets went on sale Friday for the European leg of Puth’s One Night Only tour. He unveiled North American dates earlier this month. The run begins October 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

“Charlie Be Quiet!” joins “That’s Hilarious,” “Light Switch,” “Left And Right” featuring BTS’s Jung Kook, “Smells Like Me,” and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her” as Charlie singles.

Charlie is out 10/7 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.