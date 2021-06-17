Few pop stars have had a stranger trajectory than the one and only Charlie Puth. After a Wiz Khalifa collaboration for a Fast & Furious soundtrack cut, “See You Again,” honoring the fallen Paul Walker, became incredibly popular and broke record after record, his debut album proceeded to absolutely flop. 2016’s Nine Track Mind was one of the lowest rated albums of all time on Metacritic, until Puth’s luck changed again and his second record, Voicenotes, was solid, cohesive, and well-received — he was once again back on top after that 2018 project.

Now, Puth is giving fans an update on why his third record is taking more than two years to complete, offering a very detailed explanation of writing songs while on the road and under pressure in a Notes app screenshot posted to Twitter this morning. Puth remembers things a little differently, conveniently skirting the fact his debut was panned and instead focusing on the commercial success of his singles, while painting a picture of the stress he endured attempting to follow up each new single with another hit. At this point, he apparently wants to focus on getting all of CP3 ready to present at one time, hence no new music since the Voicenotes era. Read his overly detailed explanation below and settle in for a bit of a wait before we get new music from Puth.