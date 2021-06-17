Few pop stars have had a stranger trajectory than the one and only Charlie Puth. After a Wiz Khalifa collaboration for a Fast & Furious soundtrack cut, “See You Again,” honoring the fallen Paul Walker, became incredibly popular and broke record after record, his debut album proceeded to absolutely flop. 2016’s Nine Track Mind was one of the lowest rated albums of all time on Metacritic, until Puth’s luck changed again and his second record, Voicenotes, was solid, cohesive, and well-received — he was once again back on top after that 2018 project.
Update pic.twitter.com/Fj15vVlUeF
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 17, 2021
Now, Puth is giving fans an update on why his third record is taking more than two years to complete, offering a very detailed explanation of writing songs while on the road and under pressure in a Notes app screenshot posted to Twitter this morning. Puth remembers things a little differently, conveniently skirting the fact his debut was panned and instead focusing on the commercial success of his singles, while painting a picture of the stress he endured attempting to follow up each new single with another hit. At this point, he apparently wants to focus on getting all of CP3 ready to present at one time, hence no new music since the Voicenotes era. Read his overly detailed explanation below and settle in for a bit of a wait before we get new music from Puth.
Hi! I know it’s been awhile and I feel like I owe you an update about CP3. Here it is…
When “See You Again” came out, it’s [sic] success blind-sighted everyone and I had to put out a follow up single to start off my artist career RIGHT AWAY. So I scrambled and put together “Marvin Gaye.” This song also did incredibly well, but I had no follow up and had to scramble yet again to figure out what the next song was going to be. That ended up being “One Call Away” which went number 1 and was a big success! But guess what… still no follow up song. I was on radio promo tour making “We Don’t Talk Anymore” while promoting “One Call Away.” It was an incredibly hard thing to do but we pulled it off and that song ended up being my first solo Hot 100 top 10. For the first time, I had room to breathe and relax, so I made “Attention” with ease. We had months to set it up and it was my most successful song at that point. But with it’s [sic] great success came a heavy promo schedule and tour and I still had NO follow up single. So I had to make one while I was on tour with Shawn [Mendes]. I would be getting off stage, just to run to a studio in Canada to record “How Long” until 4 AM.
My point is this. I am so grateful for all of these songs and their accolades. But I’ve never had a completed body of work to present to you at one time. At this point of my career, I owe it to myself and you most importantly, to not just give you ONE SINGLE, but the whole vision. I’m making the best album I’ve ever made and I don’t want to rush it. I just need a little more time to mix and perfect these songs. I think you’ll really like them. Until then….
CP