Charlie Puth is very transparent about his songwriting process. A scroll through his TikTok will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at how some of his songs come together. But before the age of TikTok, one of his earlier hits has been revealed to have quite an interesting backstory.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, Meghan Trainor said that she and Puth made out in the studio during the writing and recording session for their 2015 duet, “Marvin Gaye.”

In a recent interview with Interview, Puth confirmed that this did, in fact, happen after a bout of drinks.

“I had just moved to LA and yeah, I’m not denying that happened,” said Puth. “That definitely did happen once in 2015. I also don’t think I’d ever had vodka before, Grey Goose vodka.”

This event took place around the time Puth was garnering mainstream pop airplay with his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, “See You Again.” The song proved to be a breakthrough for Puth, who was riding the high of having a song in one of the Fast And Furious movies.

“I felt like I was on top of the world,” said Puth. “So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down. I think Meghan’s one of the most brilliant songwriters still. I even love her new song.”

Puth is currently on his Charlie: The Live Experience tour in support of his self-titled third album.

