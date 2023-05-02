Meghan Trainor isn’t afraid to overshare parts of her life during interviews. Just last week, the “Mother” singer divulged that she sometimes has to use ice after what she called “nightmare” sex with her “big boy” husband Daryl Sabara due to a medical condition. Now, during her appearance on Bravo’s late-night show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the musician let split a bit of tea from her past that could have remained a secret.

When a fan video conferencing into the show asked if the singer’s viral on-stage moment with “Marvin Gaye” collaborator Charlie Puth ended there, Trainor confessed that it started before then.

“Yeah, I’ll give you tea,” she said. “The day we recorded ‘Marvin Gaye,’ the very romantic song, there was booze, and we made out that night in the studio.”

The songwriter quickly added, “And then never again.” As the host chimed in to say it must have been the heat of the moment. Trainer agreed, adding, “We were in the moment. The song got to me. The liquor! It was great.”

The pair played up on the whimsy nature of the song in its official music video. So maybe, their steamy kiss at the 2015 American Music Awards was just a part of the bit.

Watch the full clip above.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.