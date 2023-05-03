If you thought Charlie Puth was dominating the radio, the singer/songwriter/producer may soon be taking over your TV screen as well. Yesterday (May 2), Roku announced an upcoming Puth-centric comedy series with the working title Charlie Makes A Record, per a report from Variety.

Charlie Makes A Record will reportedly be a six-episode unscripted series, in which Puth will recall stories from his real life and “[elevate] them into borderline-surreal scenarios,” per a statement from Roku. Scout Productions will reportedly be at the helm of the series’ production, along with David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo, and Michael Williams serving as executive producers. Puth and his sister Mikaela, along with Ty Stiklorius, will also serve as executive producers.

The announcement comes on the first day of the Writers Guild Of America strike. Seemingly, as a result of the strike, Roku appears to be tapping into more unscripted content for the 2023-2024 television season.

“Bringing together the power of the Roku platform and the strong storytelling of our top-tier global creative partners has made Roku originals unmissable TV for millions of streamers,” said David Eilenberg, Roku Media’s head of content. “We’re thrilled to delight our audience with new premium original series and proud to continue the Roku originals stories that audience already love, by bringing several series back for more.”

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.