If you follow Charlie Puth on social media, there’s a good chance you’ve seen him naked, like when he let his butt breathe in a cheeky promotional photo from late 2022. Now, he’s spoken about his affinity for nudity in a new interview.

In a chat with Interview that was shared today (June 13), Puth said:

“I really have always loved being naked, and I’m going to be careful how I choose my words because I don’t want people to take this the wrong way. Again, I’m not captivated by the way that I look, but I know that I’m not ugly. So sometimes I’d look at myself in the mirror and I’d be like, ‘I really do have kind of a nice butt.’ And what’s wrong with liking your features? I have really long arms and abnormally large hands. That’s probably why I play piano. Even today, I woke up and it’s kind of fun to look at yourself naked and admire your body. […] I’m not going to ever be inappropriate and naked in front of people who don’t want to see me naked. But If I’m in my backyard, there’s a lot of trees back there and I know that no one’s looking in, I feel safe. You get a lot of vitamin D. Is that what the sun gives? […] But there always could be a possibility that someone has binoculars. It’s just always in the corner of your mind that somebody could be looking, which is always kind of exciting.”

He also noted of flattering responses to his thirst traps, “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see them. But I don’t do it to force this narrative or anything like that. I’m just in constant mode of celebrating my body.”

Check out the full interview here.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.