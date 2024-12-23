It’s been a little while since we’ve gotten a new album from recent Uproxx cover star Charlie Puth, as his latest is 2022’s Charlie. Well, the good news is that one is coming soon, because legally, one has to come soon.

During a recent Q&A, Puth was asked when he’ll release his next album, and he responded, “The top of next year. So not five years, not four years: next year. Contractually obligated to release something next year, so…”

In his Uproxx cover story, Puth said of new music, “I do feel more at home in my music. I don’t feel insecure about being the 32-year-old band geek anymore, or the guy on the internet making fun of himself and now making fun of himself on a Roku TV show. Hopefully, this album is my best-performing one. I’d love 10 etched-in-stone songs that say as much about me as an hour-long interview. I feel like there’s only one of me. I just feel like that’s when an artist is in their prime — when they realize that there’s only one of them.”

He also said of one (currently untitled) song in particular, “It’s just as real and raw as I can be. It’s less about sneaking in the secret synth that no one cares about. They care about what I’m singing, and I should care about what I’m singing. I’m writing all the words, and I’m not really processing my vocals because my production idol, Max Martin, told me that what he misses from me is emotion in some areas musically. That comes from not tuning the vocals to high heavens and just letting it breathe.”