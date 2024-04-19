What Does Taylor Swift Say About Charlie Puth On The Tortured Poets Department?

At the start of the song’s second verse, Swift sings, “You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

Once the track dropped, social media was filled with memes about Charli being pleasantly surprised by the mention:

Charlie Puth when he wakes up in the morning & sees a ton of streams on his music pic.twitter.com/uJUvfux7fi — rebecca. (@bigrapputation) April 19, 2024

That’s not the only name-drop in the song, as Swift sings in the chorus, “I laughed in your face and said, ‘You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’re modern idiots.'”

The following line is also believed to be about Lucy Dacus and Jack Antonoff: “Sometimes, I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen / Everyone we know understands why it’s meant to be.”

The Tortured Poets Department is out now via Republic.

