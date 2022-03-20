After initially going viral on TikTok for behind-the-scenes videos about the making of his latest song, “Light Switch,” Charlie Puth finally released the new track a few weeks ago. And while it’s doing really well for him — and he recently performed it live on Jimmy Kimmel — the pop star admitted that younger fans who are watching his TikToks don’t necessarily know his past work.

And for Puth, that includes the massive hit single “See You Again,” which spent so long at the No. 1 spot on Billboard charts that it broke records. As a song tied to the Fast And Furious film franchise, the sentiment of it was dedicated to the late Paul Walker, and a verse from Wiz Khalifa rounded it out. The song was nominated for three Grammy awards, and also won Charlie a Golden Globe. But for fans of his “Light Switch” TikTok videos, those awards might as well not exist. “I’m 30 years old and I’m going viral on TikTok with Gen Z,” Puth told Jimmy during his recent visit to the show. “There was a 10-year-old fan who came up to me the other day and said ‘It’s Charlie from TikTok!’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m actually like three times Grammy nominated, and I have like a Golden Globe…”

So there you have it, that’s the power of TikTok. Check out the rest of the interview above to hear about Charlie’s perfect pitch and more. And if you’re wondering where his third album is, the one that all the TikTok fans will probably think is his first, Charlie gave us a detailed update about the timeline last summer. And if you haven’t heard “Light Switch” yet, check it out below.