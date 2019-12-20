Pop

Charlie Puth, Zach Braff, James Corden, And More Form The Hanukkah Parody Boyband Boyz II Menorah

The holidays are right around the corner, meaning classics like Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” make their yearly return to the charts. But there certainly aren’t as many Hannukah songs as there are Christmas tunes. Sure, there’s Adam Sandler’s classic “The Hanukkah Song,” but James Corden decided to try his hand at his own tune. On last night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Corden enlisted the help of Charlie Puth and celebrities Zach Braff, Josh Peck, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse to create a parody song in time for the first day of Hannukah.

The group puts a Hanukkah spin on the ’90s group Boyz II Men, adopting the similar name Boyz II Menorah. The guys donned white outfits and sang of celebrating the eight days of Hanukkah in the song “A Week And A Day.”

Though the song is meant to be a parody, the smooth harmony and soulful deliveries make for a surprisingly catchy tune while the lyrics hold nods to Hanukkah traditions and playful puns. “Got a week and a day of presents for a girl that shines brighter than any menorah,” Puth sang.

The group spoofs classic boyband groups, but as Corden aptly puts it, “1D walked so Boyz II Menorah could run.”

Watch Puth, Corden, Braff, Peck, and Mintz-Plasse sing “A Week And A Day” above.

