Mariah Carey has a discography filled with No. 1 singles, and yet, her most famous and successful song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” is not one of them. Actually, that’s no longer true: The holiday single, which was originally released in 1994, has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever, over 25 years after it was first released.

The song gets a new surge of popularity every year once the snow starts falling, and this year’s was the biggest one yet. On the chart dated December 21, the song jumped up from No. 3 to No. 1, thanks in part to its 45.6 million US streams during the week ending December 12.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now the first No. 1 holiday song in over 60 years and the second one ever: The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song” topped the charts in 1958 and 1959, for four total weeks. It’s worth noting that for some stretches in the history of the Hot 100 (between 1963 and 72, and between 1983 and 85, with some exceptions), holiday songs were not eligible to chart, and instead appeared on a separate holiday chart. The single has also become the song that took the longest time to reach No. 1 after its release.

Carey offered a simple reaction to the news, writing on Twitter, “We did it.”

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

Listen to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” below.