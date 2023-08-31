Chelsea Cutler tried her hand at a love song with “Forever,” off her most recent album, 2021’s When I Close My Eyes. Cutler doubled down with “Your Bones,” her latest single released on Wednesday, August 30.

Cutler has been teasing the song for weeks, and it’s blown up on TikTok. People have soundtracked their love stories with it, including one couple who used it as their wedding song. “POV: Chelsea Cutler sends you her unreleased song for your wedding & you end the night dancing in the rain to it,” they captioned the TikTok.

“Your Bones” follows “I Don’t Feel Alive,” arriving on July 14. Both singles will presumably bolster the tracklist of Cutler’s Stellaria album, which she announced on Tuesday, August 29.

“Stellaria, my third studio album, is yours on October 13th,” Cutler captioned an Instagram post of the album’s cover. “Making this album over the past two years has been unequivocally the most challenging creative process I have ever experienced. But more importantly, it has taught me to enjoy the present, cherish the process, and get comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

The platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and producer continued, “Stellaria is the little moments. Life is the good, the bad, and everything in between. The beauty is everywhere. We are so lucky to be alive, I am so lucky to be alive at the same time as all of you. Thank you for everything, let’s ride.”

Listen to “Your Bones” above.

Stellaria is out 10/13 via Republic Records. Find more information here.