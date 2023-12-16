Cher recently dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she did not hold back about her thoughts regarding being left out of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame (so far). Specifically, the icon reminded people about the fact that she’s only the second artist to have a No. 1 song in seven different decades, behind The Rolling Stones. The latter was inducted in 1989.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” Cher told Clarkson. “And I’m not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

At this point, she is also not amused by her lack of inclusion — and would reject the invite if it was extended.

“I’m not kidding you,” Cher continued. “I was about to say sh*tting you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars… I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

“Also, can I just say one other thing?” she added. “I changed music forever with ‘Believe.’” Cher’s 1998 hit turns 25 years old this year and was known as one of the first No. 1 songs to use auto-tune. Considering she’s been in the spotlight and just as present since it’s long past the time that Cher should have been inducted.

Check out the clip of Cher discussing the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame above.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.