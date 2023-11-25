Cher has inspired generations of entertainers, including Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. The latter may have influenced the legendary “Believe” singer to get her life’s story on a page. In 2021, Cher revealed that she was working on a on a book about her life with the likes of Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. On November 23, she confessed that she’s doing a Mulligan after pounding out a book that wasn’t as forthright as it could have been.

While promoting her holiday album, Christmas, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Cher revealed that she’s confident that the book will be unveiled in the near future. When Fallon asked about her first attempt at a memoir, Cher declared, “I just totally chickened out.”

She continued, “I didn’t put in some things that needed to be put in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be put in, so I have to go back and man up. I’ve lived too long and done too much, and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia.”

Cher has been in the public eye for several decades. Although the book has no formal release date or title, fans expect to read more about Cher’s relationship with her late husband, Sunny, motherhood, and her thriving entertainment career.

Watch the full interview above.