Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship reads like something out of a movie: The world’s biggest pop star links up with the charming star athlete. At the very least, it looks like it has now perhaps inspired a movie: Yesterday (June 25), Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs announced that the NFL and Hallmark (a Kansas City-based company, by the way) are collaborating on a new film called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

The movie stars Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr. The official synopsis reads:

“In Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfathers (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick — unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

The plot itself doesn’t appear to have parallels with Swift and Kelce’s romance, but its very existence seems inspired by the existence of the relationship, to capitalize on interest in the Chiefs-centric romance.

Perhaps, though, the use of the word “alchemy” in this quote from Darren Abbott — Chief Brand Officer, Hallmark — is a Swift nod: “With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations. By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way.”

Production on the movie begins in July and will film entirely in Kansas City locations, including the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.