Travis Kelce Shared When He ‘Really Started To Fall’ For Taylor Swift And Why He Is ‘Proud’ Of Their Relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have the kind of love you see in movies. For almost a year, the two have made headlines. It seems the two of them are the most famous people in the world right now — as a couple and as individuals. And while we may not know everything about their lives, the two don’t plan to dial their affections back any time soon.

In an interview on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Kelce explained that he is proud to love Swift out loud.

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” said Kelce. “Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady, so it’s like, I’m proud of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce explained when he knew Swift was his ideal woman. He shared his favorite things about her, including one vital core trait.

“She’s very self-aware…I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her was how genuine she is around friends, family,” said Kelce. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention, and she just keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it, for sure.”

You can tune into the episode of Bussin’ With The Boys above.