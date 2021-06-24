In 2007, Chris Crocker achieved viral fame with their famous “Leave Britney Alone” video (which was recently sold as an NFT). That’s a video people have been thinking about more lately as Britney Spears’ conservatorship situation has come to a head. After Spears made a statement in court yesterday, Crocker has apparently had a ton of people asking about their thoughts on the situation, and now they have offered a reaction.

In a video shared on their Instagram Story yesterday, Crocker said, “I’ve been getting a lot of people reaching out to me today, wanting my thoughts on everything, and et cetera. I never know how to speak on anything because I don’t want it to be about me. This is about Britney, this is about her being able to be free, and this is about her being able to finally be heard, and that is what is important: Not what I have to say, what Britney has to say. And I hope that she gets that freedom and that happiness. That’s what we all want for her.”

In a February 2021 interview on Tamron Hall Show, following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, Crocker was asked if they feel “vindicated” in light of the newfound attention brought to Spears’ conservatorship. Crocker’s response was similar in tone to their new video, saying, “I don’t think it was ever really about me. It’s not that I feel vindicated or anything, I’m just happy that the conversation seems to be going to a place were people are wondering why they didn’t listen to me in that video. It’s more always been to me just about, if you see someone going through a hard time, you know, be empathetic to that.”