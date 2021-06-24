Yesterday, Britney Spears appeared in court (virtually) and spoke at length about her conservatorship. She gave a long and detailed statement, one of the big takeaways of which was Spears’ claim that her team won’t allow her to get an IUD removed. On that front, Spears said (per Variety), “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have […] any more children.”

Following that allegation, Spears got some support from Planned Parenthood Federation Of America president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. In a statement, Johnson said (according to Billboard):

“It is incredibly distressing to hear the trauma that Britney Spears has been through — including the appalling news that she has not been able to remove her own IUD. We stand in solidarity with Britney and all women who face reproductive coercion. Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you. Every person should have the ability to make their own decisions about their bodies and exercise bodily autonomy.”

