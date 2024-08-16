After canceling her The Eras Tour shows in Austria due to a planned terror attack, some wondered if Taylor Swift would still play her run of Wembley Stadium shows scheduled for shortly after. Well, she did, as the first of them went down yesterday (August 15).

The good news is that they happened seemingly without incident, and there was even a big surprise: Longtime Swift pal Ed Sheeran popped up and joined her on stage to perform a medley of “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game” (both Swift and Sheeran collaborations), and “Thinking Out Loud.”

Sheeran reflected on his friendship with swift in 2022, writing of their collaboration “The Joker And The Queen,” “Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.” He also said in 2023, “I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at.”

Find a video of the performance here.