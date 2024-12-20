Coldplay is one of the most successful bands of all time (especially when it comes to touring). That said, they also get their fair share of hate, but Chris Martin doesn’t seem to mind it too much.

In a new Rolling Stone feature, Martin said (as NME notes):

“We’re a very, very easy, safe target. We’re not going to bite back. We are four white, middle-class men from England. We deserve to take some sh*t for what our people have done. There’s a reason we get to play all around the world, and part of it is not necessarily very healthy.”

Martin also addressed his individual approach to facing hate, saying, “It’s a daily thing not to hate yourself. Forget about outside critics — it’s the inside ones, too. That’s really our mission right now: We are consciously trying to fly the flag for love being an approach to all things. There aren’t that many [groups] that get to champion that philosophy to that many people. So we do it. And I need to hear that, too, so that I don’t give up and just become bitter and twisted and hidden away, and hate everybody. I don’t want to do that, but it’s so tempting.”

Speaking more generally, he also said, “It would be terrible if we lived in a society where everyone had to [like the same thing].”

Read the full feature here.