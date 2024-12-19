Steve Martin and Martin Short have been friends and collaborators for decades now. A foundation of their bond, at least as it’s presented in public settings, is the pair regularly teasing and roasting each other. Well, Short is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live this weekend (alongside musical guest Hozier), and in a new promo, he just had to get a shot in at his pal Martin.

In the clip, Short implores some SNL cast members to wrap his presents for his “famous friends.” Gifts include a book for Colin Jost titled How To Develop A Personality, a baby rattle for Al Pacino (not for his baby), and some “SPF infinity” suntan lotion for Steve Martin. Martin, as Short put it, is “whiter than a Coldplay meet-and-greet” and has a blood type of “mayonnaise.”

If you wanted to do a little “six degrees of separation” between Coldplay and Martin or Short, by the way, it’s a pretty simple connection: Martin and Short’s Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez collaborated with Coldplay on the single “Let Somebody Go” a couple years ago.

As for Coldplay, they recently teamed up with another cultural legend, Dick Van Dyke, for a video celebrating his 99th birthday.

Check out the SNL promo above.