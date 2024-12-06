Dick Van Dyke has aged better than just about anybody in the history of show business, as he proves by starring in Coldplay’s upcoming “All My Love” video. While the official video is set to premiere on December 13 (which will be Van Dyke’s 99th birthday), a 7-minute “director’s cut” version is out now.

The long video, which weaves in some behind-the-scenes elements, sees Van Dyke dancing, moving with the looseness of a much younger man, as Chris Martin sings the song and plays piano.

While looking through some old photos and videos, Van Dyke offers some stray thoughts, like this soundbite about love: “They’ve been attacking that question for centuries. I don’t know. It certainly is a feeling of caring about the welfare and the life of the other person as much as you care for yourself.”

He also reflects on his own mortality, saying, “I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why, it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling — totally against anything intellectual I have — that I’m gonna be all right.” Of his career, he notes, “I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. When you think how lucky I am, I got to do what I do: play and act silly.”

Watch the “All My Love” video above.