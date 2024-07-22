Sixteen months in, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is dominant as ever. Swift is currently making her way through Germany, and Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres Tour is following closely behind.

On Saturday, July 20, Coldplay visited Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany for the first of three concerts. Chris Martin jokingly dedicated “Everglow” to Swift, as seen in a fan-captured video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is for Taylor Swift because she left town,” Martin said, interrupted by crowd cheers and his own laughter. “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So, we sing this love song — this heartbreak song — and send it to Taylor, wherever she is today.”

Chris Martin before signing Everglow at Coldplay’s show in Düsseldorf tonight! “This is for Taylor Swift, because she left town – this is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city! We sing this love song and send it to Taylor wherever she is” pic.twitter.com/NwDso2qjiX — kaia (@kaiamal13) July 20, 2024

Swift will next bring The Eras Tour to Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24. Swift will then perform twice in Munich, Germany, three times in Warsaw, Poland, and three times in Vienna, Austria before returning to London’s Wembley Stadium for five shows from August 15 to 20 to conclude her international leg. The Eras Tour will draw to a close with a second, much shorter North American leg in November and December.

See all of Swift’s remaining The Eras Tour dates here.