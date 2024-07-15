Taylor Swift has been widely lauded for her indomitable The Eras Tour performances, executed without a hitch across three-plus hours night after night. Only one thing stands between Swift and a perfect Eras grade sheet: Insects.

On Saturday, July 13, Swift brought The Eras Tour to Milan, Italy, and the surprise songs section of her set was interrupted by a rogue bug.

Swift stopped playing a mashup of “I Almost Do” and “The Moment I Knew” at her piano to cough and say, “Swallowed another one.” She coughed some more before continuing, “I knew it would happen because there’s so many bugs here tonight, and it just — literally, we’ll be fine in one second. I just need to cough a little bit.”

Last June, Swift swallowed a bug during her Eras stop at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. More recently, Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version [From The Vault]” performance was briefly interrupted by incidental bug inhalation during her third star-studded show at Wembley Stadium in London.

While “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” will serve as her second The Tortured Poets Department single, Swift has also proved she can do it with an invaded trachea.

Swift’s The Eras Tour will next roll through VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany from July 17 to 19. See all of Swift’s remaining dates here.