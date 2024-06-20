A new era of Coldplay begins now. Earlier this week, the band announced their upcoming 10th studio album, Moon Music, which is set to arrive this fall. Tonight (June 20), Coldplay has given us the first taste of Moon Music with the album’s lead single, “Feelslikeimfallinginlove.”

Produced by Max Martin, “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” is a percussion-driven rock track, emulating the cinematic feeling of opening oneself up to love. Having sung about love throughout much of Coldplay’s musical presence, the feeling of love doesn’t get old to lead vocalist Chris Martin.

“It feels like I’m falling in love / Maybe for the first time / Baby, it’s my mind you blow / It feels like I’m falling in love / You’re throwing me a lifeline / This is for a lifetime, I know,” sings Martin on the song’s chorus.

With nearly 30 years of delivering hits and dominating charts, Coldplay has become a household name, and upon the release of Moon Music, the rock stars aim to make this album their most environmentally conscious yet. Physical editions of the album will be made with 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Next Saturday (June 29), Coldplay will headline Glastonbury for the fifth time.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” above.

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Atlantic. Find more information here.