Christian Nodal is embracing bolero with his new single “Por El Resto De Tu Vida.” The Mexican singer teamed up with Argentine pop star Tini for the romantic music video that was released today (January 27).

Though Nodal is known as one of the Gen-Z superstars in regional Mexican music, he has gone global thanks to his interesting genre mixtures. In 2021, he added an element of hip-hop to his sound with “Botella Tras Botella” alongside Mexican rapper Gera MX. Now his is blending bolero with trap music influences in “Por El Resto De Tu Vida” with Tini.

“It’s a very special song for me that I composed with Edgar Barrera and Elena Rose in honor of love,” Nodal said in a statement. “All of us at some point in our lives, or several, feel so in love that we only dream of spending the rest of our lives with that person. It’s about celebrating love in the most genuine way, the same love I also feel for all of you, my fans, whom I love so much.”

“Por El Resto De Tu Vida” is a soaring love song where Nodal and Tini trade verses about a taking blossoming relationship to the next level. In the vibrant video, the two singers beautifully translate that romance from the song to the small screen. Tini looks like a goddess as she belts the ballad alongside Nodal.

“Por El Resto De Tu Vida” will be included on Nodal’s upcoming album Forajido2. His EP #1 Forajido is nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) at next month’s Grammy Awards. Tini’s Cupido album will be released on February 17.