Tini is stepping into 2023 with new music. Last night (January 12), the Argentine pop star released the music video for “Muñecas” featuring Steve Aoki and La Joaqui.

“Muñecas” will be featured on Tini’s upcoming fourth studio album. The song is a Latina girl power moment between Tini and fellow Argentine singer La Joaqui. To push her music to the next level, their collaboration was produced by Aoki. He blended the cumbia beats that Tini is known for with an electronic edge. Tini and La Joaqui trade verses about living their best lives as single women on the dance floor. Tini comes through with an alluring club banger that shows there’s no limits to her sound.

“Muñecas” is the Spanish word for “dolls.” In the video, Tini and La Joaqui are shown in a dollhouse where they are serving fierce looks in every room. Tini translates the sensuality of her song into moves that will most likely inspire dance challenges on TikTok. Aoki also appears in the vibrant video.

Tini revealed that she will release her fourth album next month. The LP will include her global hits like “La Triple T” and “Miénteme” featuring María Becerra. Though Tini sings about being single in “Muñecas,” she’s actually in a relationship with World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul. He appeared as a special guest during her concert in Buenos Aires last month.